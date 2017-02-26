India’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks

New Delhi

India’s top diplomat will visit Washington this week for talks with the new US administration, an Indian foreign ministry official said Sunday.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar is expected to discuss with American officials India’s concerns over proposed US legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from India and other countries.

Also on the agenda during Jaishankar’s four-day visit, which begins Tuesday, is safety for foreigners following a Kansas City bar shooting that killed an Indian engineer and wounded another.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup did not give details Sunday, but news reports said Jaishankar would meet with US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Tom Shannon and other officials.— AP