India’s stubbornness main cause of bloodshed in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed deep concern over the killing of 120 Kashmiris by Indian troops during the past six months in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said haughty and stubborn attitude of Indian authorities on the Kashmir dispute was the prime cause of continued bloodshed in the occupied territory. He said, for the last 28 years we are facing awful situations and killing spree with the result that thousands of families were shattered.

The APHC Chairman said that the people of Kashmir were peace-loving and with their human heart were always ready to help those in distress. He said that the Kashmiris through peaceful means pursued their rightful freedom struggle under the banner of Plebiscite Front and Muslim United Front. “However, authorities in Delhi never made any serious effort to redress grievances of the Kashmiri people or fulfill the pledge made with them,” he added.

Referring to 2008 and 2010 uprisings, Syed Ali Gilani said people in order to press for their demands took to streets and staged peaceful protests to impress upon the Indian authorities and the international community to settle the Kashmir dispute but were responded with brute force. He said that it was Delhi’s arrogant and stubborn approach that was giving rise to uncertainty and multiplying human tragedies in the territory.—KMS