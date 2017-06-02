India’s State terrorism in IOK

The worst kind of genocide is being carried out in Kashmir by India. In order to change the demography of the occupied territory it has resorted to the terrible killing of innocent citizens. A few days ago India brutally killed Sabzar Ahmad and 12 other young Kashmiri freedom fighters. After these brutal killings a large number of citizens took to the street and staged protests. Indian army did not stop at this but continued its atrocities.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Indian State terrorism and appealed to the international community to step in and stop these killings and bloodshed in the valley. India has crossed all limits of decency and humanity to keep its control over the disputed territory. Indian Army killed freedom fighters declaring them terrorists. All eye witnesses to the crime scene have stated that the army brought these young persons in the army vans and shot them dead in a close range firing.

Last year Indian army committed a blunder by killing Hurriyat Leader Burhan Wani. The violent protest broke out in the valley and they have never ceased. India should have realized that it has been playing with fire and it cannot stop the freedom movement by state coercion. All the business and work remains suspended in the valley. Citizens want freedom and will continue their struggle for the ultimate goal. The Muslim Ummah should not only condemn Indian atrocities but also support the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom. International community should also play its role to stop this genocide.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related