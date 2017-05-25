India’s rubbish claim

IT appears that Indian extremist leaders have gone berserk in their animosity towards Pakistan. Ever since Narendra Modi has assumed prime minister office, the country has tried to open multiple fronts against Pakistan by engaging not only our troops at the LOC and using Afghan soil for sabotage activities but also trying to isolate Pakistan at the diplomatic level. Failing in these endeavours miserably India, where extremism and intolerance is on steep rise, has started concocting stories which have nothing to do with the reality but can only be termed as day-dreaming.

On Tuesday, it claimed destroying Pakistani posts along the Line of Control that was vehemently denied by Pakistan Army describing the Indian claim as ‘rubbish’. In the past also, the Indian side had claimed of carrying out surgical strikes inside Pakistan but failed to provide any evidence in this regard and resultantly the claim made the country a laughing stock in the world. It would not be wrong to say that India has become a land of myths and their leaders living in self-delusion. Or maybe they are resorting to such tactics in order to hoodwink their own people for vested political interests as recent uprising in occupied Kashmir has made them realised that the territory is slipping out of their hands. The very remarks of the Indian army chief that his country will not let Kashmir be taken away by Pakistan is a clear proof that the Indian side is seriously disturbed over the upsurge of freedom movement in the Valley. To divert attention from happenings in Kashmir, India is deliberately resorting to provocations on the LoC but the leaders in New Delhi should not forget that Pakistan is not a weak country as the armed forces fully backed by the nation are always ready to give a befitting response to any aggression. So think one hundred times before mounting any misadventure, as consequences will be disastrous for India as well.

