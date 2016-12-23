India’s nefarious plan

INDIA is working on multiple fronts in a bid to consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of relevant UN resolutions and its own commitment of holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to determine will of Kashmiri people. The process has been going on for decades but it is assuming dangerous proportions ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in Delhi.

The latest are reports emanating from Srinagar that have prompted Pakistan to warn that India was settling non-Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to change demographic composition of the region. In his weekly news briefing, while updating journalists about Indian atrocities and plans in Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafis Zakaria pointed out that PDP-BJP regime, in violation of UNSC Resolutions, has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu. The move is part of regime’s nefarious designs to change demographic composition of the territory to pre-empt outcome of any plebiscite at any future stage. India has used all sorts of machinations to suppress freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir. However, after judging that it cannot do so, it is trying to change demography of a territory, which is pre-dominantly Muslim. According to analysts deliberately changing demographics of a certain region or ethnic cleansing is a war crime and crime against humanity. India claims to be responsible democratic nation but unfortunately it does not consider it answerable to international community about such blatant actions and is pursuing policies that Israel is following against Palestinians. On the one hand, just like Israel, India is systematically eliminating Kashmiris physically and on the other hand it has embarked upon a conspiracy to turn Muslim Kashmiris into a minority. We hope that international community would take serious notice of the situation and especially countries like the US, the UK and other European countries, who otherwise care much about such issues, would advise India against doing anything that could push the entire region to further chaos and insecurity. We would urge Pakistan to take up the issue with the UNSC and the international community warning them that it would make matters worse in the region.

