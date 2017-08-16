India’s Independence Day observed as Black Day in IOK

Curfew, restrictions imposed in Srinagar, other areas

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that India continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day was marked by complete shutdown, call for which had been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. All government offices, business establishments including banks were closed, while roads wore a deserted look in the valley.

The authorities imposed curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar, while Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in strength in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India protests. The roads were blocked with concertina wires. Special security measures were taken around Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue of the official function in Srinagar. Closed circuit TV cameras were used to monitor the movement of people while mobile phone and Internet services were suspended.

Police foiled an attempt by independent member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly Engineer Abdur Rasheed to hoist black flag at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Police cane-charged dozens of his supporters who had gathered at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar with black flags in their hands. Engineer Rasheed was detained and placed at Raj Bagh police station.

People took to the streets in Pampore area of Pulwama district against desecration of a mosque by pro-India elements. The protesters said that when they went to offer Fajr prayers in the mosque they found Indian flags painted on the walls. They shouted ‘Go India Go Back’ slogans.—KMS