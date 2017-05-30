India’s Hindutva face

IF somebody wants to see the real ugly face of extremism and intolerance, one should then definitely visit the so-called secular India where extremist acts against minorities are on the rise ever since assumption of power by Narendra Modi. Especially the lives of Muslims have been made difficult as bans are being imposed even on their eating habits.

On Friday, Indian government slapped a countrywide ban on sale of cows and buffaloes from markets for slaughter. The notification covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves, as well as camel trade. Undoubtedly, this is a Muslim-specific restriction as the community uses all these animals for sacrifices on Eid-ul-Azha as well as on other occasions. In fact over the last few years, cows in India have become more sacred and precious than the life of a Muslim. Eating or dealing in cow has become a factor in unleashing violence against Muslims. Over the last few months many Muslims have also been killed by cow vigilante groups who in fact are emboldened by the very extremist views of their leaders. The very remarks of Haryana CM ML Khattar that Muslims can live in India but they would have to give up eating beef clearly exposes the Hindutva face of India. It is, however, a matter of some satisfaction that saner elements have now started raising their voice against the injustices against the minorities. A southern Indian state announced on Sunday that it would go to the Supreme Court to challenge federal ban on the sale of cows. Also on Saturday, left wing activists organised ‘beef feasts’ across Kerala to protest against the ban as the state CM also wrote a protest note to Modi. Whilst extremist Modi is not expected to listen to these voices of dissent, we expect that international community and especially Muslim countries that have strong relations with India take notice of the extremist acts of Indian government and use their influence on it to get the violence against Muslims stopped.

Related