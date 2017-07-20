India’s haughty approach behind bloodshed: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the haughty approach and wrong policies of India have created mayhem and are continuously instigating bloodshed in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani made these remarks in his telephonic address to the people present at funeral prayers of a martyr youth, Showkat Ahmad Lohar, at Dialgam in Islamabad district. Showkat along with two other youth was killed by India troops at Nowgam in Islamabad district.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, he said, “Ours is a rightful struggle and we have no intentions to separate or snatch any part of India.”

Media reports said the martyr had expressed wish that Syed Ali Gilani should lead his funeral. The APHC Chairman said he would have offered the funeral had he not been under house detention. “We have a definite goal and our struggle is disciplined, not pointless,” Gilani said in his address. “Well talented and well-organised leadership with a history of sacrifices is leading the movement and we are duty bound to carry this mission to its logical end.” Referring to recent statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, Gilani said under a well-thought-out plan, Kashmiri youth are being pushed to the wall and compelled to choose other options of resentment.

Terming the situation in the territory as appalling, the he said youth are being assassinated and attempts are being made to malign the freedom struggle.

He asked people not to support the pro-Indian politicians. Gilani said Islam is a complete code of conduct and its manifesto of universal brotherhood of human beings stresses that all humans are brethren. “Hence, we have no hostile sentiments against the people of India. For the last seventy years, we have been striving for a sacred cause and it is our in-depth desire to see the Muslim Ummah on one page.—KMS