New Delhi

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) after getting seven days remand of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, is all set to register a false case against him.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah was picked by the ED from Srinagar on Monday night in connection with a decade-old fake case registered against him. On the next day, he was airlifted to New Delhi.—KMS