India’s criminal mindset

A day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat termed the act of tying a Kashmiri to an army Jeep as ‘innovative’, Executive Director, Human Rights Watch Keneth Roth took on the social networking site on Monday saying the Indian army chief shows criminal leadership, backing as innovative troops’ use of Kashmiri man as a human shield.

The very remarks of the Indian army chief also evoked strong response from saner elements within India as well as the Kashmiri leadership. A leader of the Indian opposition said the Kashmir problem could not be seen singularly from the prism of law & order but required continuous dialogue and a human touch. Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik while condemning the statement said that the Indian army chief is inciting our youth to pick up arms and get killed. Also honouring the Indian Army Major, who tied the Kashmiri youth to the bonnet of vehicle, explicitly expose the criminal mindset of Indian rulers and their forces as well as their desperation because despite having used all sorts of brutal and inhumane tactics, they have miserably failed to suppress the freedom movement. Rather whenever the Indian troops try to break their previous records of violence, the freedom movement gets a new momentum and strength. Whilst the human rights watch and the United Nations have repeatedly expressed concerns over deteriorating situation in the Valley, it is also time that they go beyond mere verbal statements and take some practical steps in order to get the massacre of Kashmiri people stopped. Using humans as a shield is a clear violation of Geneva Convention and UN Charter and if the world community really believes in humanity it should make India accountable for the war crimes it has been committing in held-Kashmir. We believe the unbridled reign of terror unleashed in the Valley can have disastrous consequences for the whole region. Saner elements within India should also come forward and compel their government to engage with the stakeholders i.e. Kashmiri people and Pakistan for the resolution of this decades-old conflict.

