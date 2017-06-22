India’s crimes against humanity & ICC role?

Syed Qamar A Rizvi

ALTHOUGH establishment of global justice via incorporation of transitional justice policies has become a paramount concern of today’s international law, yet compliance of this objective remains a gargantuan task. The core of transitional justice lies in preventing the human right violations in a conflict-ridden territories. Conversely, India is undermining the very norms of humanity in IOK. For the sake of global justice and to prevent politicisation of The Hague based International Criminal Court, which threatens its legitimacy, it seems obligatory on the part of both United Nations Security Council and UN Council on Human Rights to refer India’s case of HR violations in Kashmir to ICC.

Article 7 of the ICC highlights its focus on the crime against humanity. Whereas Article 8 of the Statute focuses on the war crimes. Both these articles have been severely violated by India’s ruthless and Nazi-oriented policies in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). Crimes against humanity generally prosecuted via Nuremberg Trials are certain acts ‘that are deliberately committed (during peace or war) as part of a widespread or systematic attack or individual attack directed against any civilian or an identifiable civil population’. This consists of a variety of acts, such as murder, torture, enforced disappearance, dehumanization, genocide, apartheid, and rape. When the UNSC refers a situation to the ICC, it involves UN member states, whether they are party states to the ICC or not. These referrals arise when a nation is unable or unwilling to try suspects of crimes against humanity or war crimes. India has not taken any actions against culprits convicted of war crimes in IOK.

According to the Article 19 of the First Geneva Convention, “The responsible authorities shall ensure that [fixed establishments and mobile medical units] are, as far as possible, situated in such a manner that attacks against military objectives cannot imperil their safety.” The heinous use of ‘human shields’ and putting civilians in harm’s way to safeguard military vehicles or installations are strictly prohibited under the Geneva Conventions of 1949, to which India is a signatory. Whereas a non-party state to the ICC has still an obligation to cooperate in certain cases under Article 87 of the Statute.

And yet, Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat has awarded— Major Leetul Gogoi , the officer who dehumanized a young Kashmiri by tying him with his jeep on April 9 during recent protests in Kashmir— with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card. This precedence serves to be an open travesty of global justice. For decades, the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir have suffered persistent human rights violations at the hands of the Indian authorities and the Army. In addition to being a violation of human rights, the continued use of pellet guns by the Indian occupying forces against the hapless Kashmiris has caused an incredible amount of pressure on the state’s public healthcare system and medical professionals.

The Modi government blindly follows the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which regulates foreign funding for civil society organizations, to cut off funds and stymie the activities of organizations that question or criticize the government or its policies. In April 2016, a US report stated “There were few investigations and prosecutions of human rights violations arising from internal conflicts.” The abuses range from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. Nothing has been done about the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which is used to kill innocent civilians without trial or judgment. India cannot continue to hide behind the AFSPA anymore. A recent discovery of more than 6000 mass graves in the Kashmir vale is evident of Indian govt’s involvement in extrajudicial killings.

In April 2016, Maina Kiai, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of assembly and association, analyzed the FCRA and said that restrictions imposed by the law and its rules “are not in conformity with international law, principles and standards.” During his visit to India in June, 2016, US Senator Ben Cardin, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns over religious intolerance, anti-conversion laws, and extrajudicial killings in the country. A 2016 report by the US Congressional Commission on International Religious Freedom said religious tolerance had “deteriorated” and “religious freedom violations” had increased in India.

The report calls for the UN Human Rights Council to appoint a Special Rapporteur to investigate the crimes and appeals to the UN Security Council (UNSC) to exercise its power to refer the cases to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The recent inclusion of ‘armed conflict not of an international character’ in defining ‘war crimes’ in Article 8 of the Statute for an ICC has caused anxiety in the Indian establishment. Yet, with India as a party to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, this is not a provision that is being brought in for first time. The situation of conflict that persists in Kashmir explains reasons for the state’s anxiety that this manner of violence could be referred to ICC under principle of universal jurisdiction or Völkerstrafgesetzbuch(code of crimes against international law).

The ICC prosecutor, Bensouda opened a preliminary examination into alleged Israeli war crimes pertaining to the 2014 Gaza war and to the settlement enterprise in 2015. Justifiably, such a move could be initiated against India for committing crimes against humanity. Addressing the seminar recently held on the sidelines of 35th UNHRC session in Geneva, the Kashmiri leaders demanded an ICC probe against India’s transgressions of the Rome Statute. Though India is not a signatory to ICC, UNSC or UNHRC has the defacto power to refer situations to the Court. Over the past 37 years, more than 98,000 Kashmiri people have been killed in the Kashmir resistance movement.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

Email:[email protected]