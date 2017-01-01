India’s chaotic cash policy hurting people

Shashank Bengali, Parth M N

Usha Boinavad, a farm worker in western India who underwent a heart operation as a teenager, began suffering from chest pains this month. A doctor advised the 26-year-old to seek heart valve surgery in the nearest major city, 200 miles away. She immediately ran into another problem: cash. The procedure would cost at least $1,500, far more than what she and her husband had in their bank account. But with India in the grip of a severe currency shortage since the government invalidated 86% of the cash in circulation on Nov. 8, the couple couldn’t scrape together even $100 for transportation to the hospital.

Banks in their farming region have been slow to receive new bills, dispensing at most $30 to a few customers before closing their doors, leaving masses to walk away empty-handed. Like most rural Indians, the couple did not possess a cheque book or debit card. Boinavad’s father decided to sell his two buffaloes, but the buyer asked him to wait a few days because he couldn’t find cash either. It didn’t come in time. Boinavad’s pain worsened for several days until she died at her parents’ home Dec. 13 in Nanded, 300 miles east of Mumbai. “If not for demonetisations” — the name for the government’s policy — “she would still be with us,” said Boinavad’s cousin, Sanjeev Halde.

Few peacetime episodes in India’s 70-year history have proved as contentious or chaotic as the currency ban, which has unleashed tragic consequences across this cash-dependent economy and stained Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation as a capable administrator. Nearly two months after Modi cancelled the value of the two biggest bills in circulation — worth about $7.50 and $15 — cash remains scarce and scores of people have reportedly died while waiting in line at banks and ATMs. Modi had said the “pain” would end by Friday, but fewer than half of the country’s 200,000 cash machines are working and strict limits remain on how much currency can be withdrawn from bank accounts.

The misery has also taken subtler forms: migrant workers unable to send money home to their families, small businesses forced to close, a slowdown in sales of everything from SUVs to spinach. Foreign banks have slashed their 2017 growth forecasts for India, which has been the world’s fastest-expanding major economy. Modi’s government has struggled to explain why the policy, crafted in near-total secrecy, has been implemented in such a disorganised way.

The central bank — the Reserve Bank of India, whose well-regarded Gov. Raghuram Rajan resigned amid disagreements with Modi’s government in June — has found itself becoming a national punchline as it issues rule upon rule on deposits and withdrawal limits, some conflicting with one another. “It is unfathomable why some of the smartest minds and most competent officials were unable to see that the currency transfusion will be a complex, difficult, painful process full of unintended consequences,” said Nitin Pai, co-founder of the Takshashila Institution, an independent policy research organisation.

Experts say there is a powerful feeling of schadenfreude among the general public: a hope that India’s highflying, tax-dodging one-percenters will suffer more if the economy is cleaned up. But that could have limits. “If their inconvenience does not diminish faster than their schadenfreude, the mood will turn against Mr. Modi,” Pai said. “It all depends on how quickly the [cash] transfusion can be completed.”

An analysis by IndiaSpend, a news site, suggested that the earliest that government printing presses could replace all $210 billion that was withdrawn from circulation is April 2017 — five months after the policy was introduced. It could take even longer for sufficient quantities of bills to reach the two-thirds of Indians who live in rural areas and remain tethered to cash. Only 2.5 million rural Indians had enrolled in cashless systems in the six weeks after the announcement, according to a government task force assigned to increase the use of electronic payments.

— Courtesy: Los Angeles Times