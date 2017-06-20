This Indian’s heart-warming message to Pakistan cricket team is going viral

During the 2017 Champions Trophy, rivalry on social media flared with both sides trolling and riling up their rivals. When Pakistan beat India by a whopping 180 runs to lift the trophy, a war of words was expected again. However, whether it was Indian captain Virat Kohli or numerous Bollywood actors, the Indians were graceful in their defeat.

Amidst the congratulatory posts, one stood out. Archana Mohan, anIndian, posted an eloquent thanking Pakistan “fordefeating [them]”, and then went on to explain the reasoning behindsaying so.

Mohan said she woke up the next day with the surety that she would “wake up with a soul wrenching hangover after [Pakistan] pulverised [her] team yesterday.” Instead, she woke up to her family praising the Pakistani team.

“God works in mysterious ways. The boy who made a mistake in his youth has grabbed his second chance. What a great redemption!” said her mother-in-law, referring to Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir. Amir who had been banned from cricket for five years after spot-fixing, returned to the Pakistan side in 2016. His phenomenal bowling in the final was one of the reasons for Pakistan’s victory over their rivals.

“I wish we had players like theirs”, her husband said. “From the by lanes of Peshawar to an ICC event, they are cricketers in the purest sense.” Three of Pakistan’s players that contributed greatly throughout the tournament were playing an international match for the first time, namely Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Rumman Raees.