Indians go to the polls in test for Modi’s policies

New Delhi

Millions of Indians began voting Saturday in regional elections seen as the first major test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party after his controversial move to ban all high-value notes last year.

Five Indian states will elect new governments over the next five weeks in a multi-phased election, with voting kicking off in northern Punjab and coastal Goa in the west.

Modi’s bold move to ban the notes that made up 86 percent of the currency was aimed at curbing widespread tax evasion, but has also dented growth and caused widespread pain to the millions of Indians who lack access to formal banking.

His personal popularity has remained high well into his first term, but the elections are being seen as a test of its endurance.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the Hindu-nationalist leader called on voters in the first phase to exercise their right to vote.—APP