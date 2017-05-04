Indian troops subject Sopore family to severe torture

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops barged into a house in Sopore area of Baramulla district and subjected the family members, particularly women to severe torture.

Four female members including an MBBS student of the family in Bomai area of Sopore arrived at Press Colony in Srinagar and narrated the ordeal before the media persons.

They said that Army personnel from Pazalpora camp of 22 Rashtriya Rifles broke into their house and demanded identity card from one of their family members.

“They seized the cell phone of my brother. When he objected, the Army Major started misbehaving. As I asked the Major to stop harassing us, he not only slapped me but also dragged me by my hair.

I was beaten to pulp by the Major while other army personnel dragged other female members out from the house and thrashed them,” MBBS student, Naziya Fayaz, told media as her eye was swollen with the torture.

“Besides, Nazia and Naseema, my two daughters Rameesa and Kounsar were also manhandled and beaten to pulp. My son Tafazul was also not spared.

The irony is that Army Major locked the front gate of our house and treated the female folk like cattle,” the head of the family Fayaz Ahmed said.

Another family member, Naseema Bano said that she tried to intervene but was brutally assaulted.

“Blood oozed out from my head after an army man hit my head with gun butts,” Naseema said while showing stitches on her head.

The family has lodged a complaint with police against the Army Major and his party.—KMS