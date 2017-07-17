Indian troops murdered my teenage son on LOC: Father

Srinagar

“At least 26 bullets were pumped into the body of my 18-year-old son Javaid and I was told he got killed in Pakistani firing,” father Khurshid Ahmed Lone told reporters in Srinagar. Khurshid Ahmed Lone, a resident of Keran area of Kupwara district said, “I want justice and need the matter to be probed.” He staged a silent protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar.

The family members raised questions over the killing of Javaid Ahmed Lone and said that they had sent him for road clearance at KW Post for Army for a day. “He was a school boy and for a day, he had gone with a contractor Mangta Lone to clear the road along Line of Control for Army movement. We were bothered when he didn’t return while the Contractor informed us that he has been staying at PP Post and in morning he will be back home,” Khurshid Ahmed, the father of the slain youth told media. He said on the same night a neighbor knocked at our door and informed us about the killing of Javaid Ahmed. “Whole family was shell-shocked. We found 26 bullets into his body. The finger was raised over Pakistani soldiers, but when we protested and demanded investigation; police station Keran filed a murder case and arrested four persons including the contractor Mangta Lone, Hafiz Lone, Rajab Lone and Nazir Lone.”

The father of the deceased added that a police officer told him that during interrogation, the accused have claimed that Javaid was gunned down by unknown people along the Line of Control. “Ironically, police have handed over all the accused to Army 15 Rashtriya Rifles and till date we don’t know why and who killed our son and what was the motive behind his killing,” Khurshid Ahmed Lone said.—KMS