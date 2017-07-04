Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth and injured many in Pulwama district, today.

The youth identified as Kifayat Ahmad and Jahangir Khanday were killed during a violent crackdown operation in Bahmnoo area of the district. Several people were injured, two of them critically when troops fired bullets and pellets on protesters in the area. In another incident, a fast moving vehicle of the Indian army deliberately hit and killed a civilian identified as Ghulam Hassan Rashi in Pattan area of Baramulla district.—KMS