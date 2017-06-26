Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

Attacks, Human Rights, Killing, Misc, Operations, Protests

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today. The troops killed the youth inside a school building during a violent cordon operation in Pantha Chhoke area of Srinagar. The troops also resorted to heavy mortar shelling during the operation. Three Indian soldiers including a Captain also sustained injuries during the operation. The troops had launched the operation last evening after the killing of an officer of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and injuring of two other personnel in an attack in the area.

The puppet authorities had suspended the Internet services across the territory following the attack. Several people were injured when Indian forces’ personnel used brute force, yesterday, on the demonstrators who were protesting against the operation. Later, the occupation authorities imposed restrictions in the area to prevent further protests.—KMS