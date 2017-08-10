Indian troops martyr three more youth in Held Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today. The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Gulab Bagh in Tral area of the district. People took to the streets in the area and staged demonstrations against the operation.

Indian police and troops fired bullets and pellets to disperse the protesters triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, described questioning of APHC General Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Shah’s wife by Enforcement Directorate and grilling of Syed Ali Gilani’s sons, Doctor Nayeem and Doctor Naseem by National Investigation Agency as revengeful politics being played by India.

He also expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in various jails. Lawyers and constitutional experts including Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Zaffar Shah and Tasaduq Hussain in their media interviews in Srinagar said that the Indian government had launched a campaign to abrogate Article 35A of the Indian constitution that bars settlement of outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir. They pointed out that Hindu extremist organizations RSS and BJP were using judiciary to abrogate the Article.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a complete shutdown on Saturday to protest against the Indian plan to abrogate the Article 35A.

The leadership in a joint statement warned that the ploy to change the state subject law in Jammu and Kashmir would face stern resistance from the Kashmiris.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement said that India was hell bent on tampering with the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir abrogating Article 35A. Meanwhile, an Indian court sent the APHC Secretary General, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, today, to New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail on judicial custody for 14 Days.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamrooda Habib along with a party delegation visited the families of martyrs in Sopore and Khanpor areas of Baramulla district and expressed solidarity with them.—KMS