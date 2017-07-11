Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth

Kupwara (IOK)

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today. The troops killed the youth during a violent military operation in Naugam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Meanwhile, several people including two women were injured after Indian forces’ personnel fired teargas shells on protesters in Pantha Chhoke area of Srinagar, today. The protests erupted in the area after Indian paramilitary personnel thrashed a driver, Firdous Ahmad. The protests resulted in a massive traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded.

Complete shutdown marked by anti-India demonstrations, was observed in Kulgam, Shopian and Trehgam areas against the brutalities of Indian forces on the civilian population. Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist from Islamabad town.—KMS