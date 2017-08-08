Indian troops martyr one more youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Monday.

The youth identified as Umer was killed during a joint crackdown operation by Indian army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Samboora area of the district.

Indian forces used brute force and fired teargas shells on the people protesting against the killing in the area.

Meanwhile, mobile and Internet services were suspended across Pulwama district. On the other hand, Indian police arrested Bilal Ahmed Reshi, Aizaj Wagey and Zahoor Ahmed on fake charges in Islamabad.—INP