Indian troops martyr Hizb commander Sabzar

Thousands shout ‘Go India, go back’ and ‘We want freedom’ in IOK battle

Srinagar

The Indian security forces, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 12 Kashmiri youth including top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt in Baramulla and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir.

Sabzar Ahmed Butt is said to be successor of Burhan Wani, who was martyred by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir in July 2016. Wani’s killing sparked new wave of protests in Kashmir.

The Indian troops martyred eight youth in Rampur and Uri areas of Baramulla and three others at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama.

Indian army claimed that the youth were killed in encounters with troops. However, independent sources said that Sabzar Ahmed Butt and his associates were arrested first and later killed in custody, the KMS said.

Earlier, people staged forceful demonstrations in Saimoh and its adjoining areas for the release of Sabzar Ahmed and his two associates. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel.

Dozens of people were injured during clashes. The residents of Saimoh said that the forces also destroyed two residential houses. They said that the troops also went berserk and broke windowpanes of mosques and residential houses.

Meanwhile, massive anti-India protests and clashes erupted in India-held Kashmir after a top commander from the largest group in the disputed region was killed in a gun battle with government forces on Saturday.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, head of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, was killed in an overnight gunfight in Tral area, some 40 kilometres south of Srinagar.

One of Bhat’s fighters was also killed in the gun battle, which erupted late Friday after government forces cordoned off a village following an intelligence tip-off. Indian soldiers also killed six suspected fighters Saturday along the highly militarised border that divides the region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan, the army said.

Clashes between rock-throwing protesters and government forces erupted in different places in the area, with police and paramilitary soldiers firing shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop the protests. As the news of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat’s killing spread in the region, thousands of people, including students, took to the streets shouting “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom”.