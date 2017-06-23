Indian troops martyr 4 more youth

Al Quds, Kashmir Day in IOK today

Srinagar

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four youth including a protester raising the death toll to 6 in the past two days.

A 22-year-old civilian, identified as, Tauseef Ahmad Wani was killed and over 50 were injured in the firing of pellets and bullets by troops on a demonstration in Kakapora area of Awantipora. The demonstrators had gathered to protest against the killing of three youth identified as Abdul Majid, Shariq Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad. The bodies of these youth were recovered from the debris of a house destroyed by the troops during a crackdown operation in the area.

Despite curfew and other restrictions tens of thousands of people reached Kakapora and Awantipora to attend the funeral prayers of the martyred youth. Many rounds of prayers were held in the native areas of the martyred youth. The youth were laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Pakistani flags were hoisted on the occasion.

Clashes erupted in Kakapora, Awantipora and other areas of Pulwama district against the killings. The authorities imposed strict restrictions and suspended Internet services in all south Kashmir districts. Train service in Kashmir Valley and traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was also suspended while schools and colleges were closed in the areas in view of massive protests against the killings.

The official sources in Srinagar have disclosed that two additional battalions of the Indian army will be deployed as reinforcement to four districts — Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama. The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has warned that the Indian authorities were fully engaged in organizing renegade groups to carry out a genocidal spree in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar announced to observe Juma-tul-Wida as the day of Al Quds and Kashmir, today. Resolutions will be passed in rallies to be held across the territory to urge the world to help resolve Kashmir and Palestine disputes.—KMS