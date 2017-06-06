Indian troops martyr 4 more youth in Bandipora

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Bandipora district, today.

The youth were killed during a joint action by Indian Central Reserve Police Force and police in Sumbal area of the district. The local people refuted the claim of police that the youth were shot dead after they attacked a CRPF camp. They said that the bodies of the martyrs were badly mutilated by the troops.

The killings led to intense clashes between protesters and Indian forces in Sumbal. The locals took to the streets and pelted stones on police and paramilitary forces. Many protesters were injured when troops fired teargas shells, stun grenades and pepper gas on them.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to the martyred youth in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the stubbornness of Indian rulers was behind the bloodshed in the territory.

Meanwhile, the authorities put Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik to prevent them from holding a joint meeting with the members of Kashmiri business community in Srinagar, today.

The resistance leadership comprising the three in a statement while condemning the authorities’ action reaffirmed its pledge to continue to pursue their mission for right to self determination.

It said that the raids conducted by Indian agencies on Hurriyet leaders was tantamount to New Delhi’s acceptance that it had failed to politically defeat the people’s struggle for freedom in Kashmir.

On the other hand, police sealed the main office of Tehreek-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir and put its leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Muhammad Altaf Shah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Omar Aadil either under house detention or in jails. The authorities also put Mukhtar Ahmad Waza under house arrest.

An Indian army man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside army camp in Rajouri town. This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 383 since January 2007.—KMS