Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today, taking the toll to seven since yesterday.

The troops martyred the three youth in vengeance of the killing of an army man in Nowgam area of the district. The troops had killed four youth, earlier, in a military operation in the Machil area of the same district.

People staged forceful demonstrations against a siege and search operation launched by Indian army in Wularhama area of Islamabad district. The troops resorted to brute force to disperse the protesters. A similar operation has also been launched by the occupational forces in Loran area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district.

Meanwhile, shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Shopian to mourn the killing of a 12th class student, Aadil Farooq Magray, by Indian troops in the town. The authorities deployed troops in strength in the town to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing. Traders in Pampore town also observed strike against the Indian brutalities.

On the other hand, complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, will be observed across the Kashmir valley, tomorrow, against the killing of Aadil Farooq Magray. Call for the protest demonstrations has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The protests are also aimed at denouncing the biased reporting by Indian TV channels on Kashmir and the raids of India’s National Investigation Agency on the residences of pro-freedom leaders, activists and businessmen. A march will also be conducted from South Kashmir areas to the residence of martyr Aadil Farooq in Shopian to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement condemned cordon and search operations launched by the Indian forces and the unrelenting killing of Kashmiri youth on daily basis. They said that Indian troops had not only been given a free hand to kill Kashmiris, but were even encouraged and awarded for their inhuman and brutal acts.

Two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in Uri area of Baramulla district. In Geneva, Kashmiri representatives, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Shamim Shawl, while taking part in the ongoing 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council urged the UN body to appoint a special representative to assess the rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

They informed the council that Indian troops were engaged in systematic human rights violations in the occupied territory. They said that pellets and bullets were fired indiscriminately on peaceful Kashmiri protestors.—KMS