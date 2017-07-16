Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth in IOK

Multiple Martyrdoms

Demos in Tral, shutdown in Pulwama, Nowhatta

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Tral town, today.

The troops killed the youth during a violent siege and search operation in Wantiwen area of the town. The operation was going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in Satoora area of Tral to protest against the army operation. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators injuring many of them.

Complete strike was observed in Islamabad town, today, against the desecration of Jamia Masjid and the arrest of dozens of boys by Indian forces. Indian police and paramilitary personnel had barged into the mosque, yesterday, and arrested several minors including the son of Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza. Total shutdown was also observed in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, today, against the recent killing of a local youth, Sajjad Ahmad Gilkar, by Indian troops.

Indian Army roughed up some employees of floriculture department and trainees of the Tourism department in Bijbehara, today, over a pro-freedom graffiti painted on the walls of a community park in New Colony area of the town.—KMS