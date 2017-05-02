Indian troops martyr 25 Kashmiris in April

Rising Hindutva threat to global peace

Islamabad (Anantnag)

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty five Kashmiris including six young boys and two women in occupied Kashmir in the last month of April.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of students were injured due to use of brute force by Indian forces to stifle students’ uprising in the valley. The killings rendered two women widowed and six children orphaned. As many as 646 were injured when Indian troops and police personnel resorted to brute force, pellets, PAVA and teargas shelling on defenseless protesters. 427 Hurriyet leaders and activists including Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, students and youth were arrested during the period. Indian paramilitary personnel disgraced thirty women while 125 residential houses were destroyed, damaged and ransacked by the Indian forces during the month.

The students continued their protests, today, against the illegal Indian occupation of the territory. While raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, they marched on the streets and staged sit-ins against arrest of members of their community. Several students were injured when personnel of Indian police and army resorted to teargas shelling and pellet firing on the student protesters outside the police station in Pulwama. This led to clashes between students and Indian forces. Shopkeepers lowered their shutters in solidarity with the students.

Meanwhile, speakers at an international conference in Birmingham unanimously called for a global intervention to counter the threat posed by rising extremist Hindutva agenda in India. The event was organized by the UK-based cross-party group, Parliamentarians for National Self-determination. The speakers said that Hindutva forces had denied the rights of nations to self-determination as well as the free practice of faiths by minorities. The resolutions adopted on the occasion demanded sanctions against India if New Delhi failed to comply with international legal obligations. Politicians, academics, religious scholars and representatives of leading diaspora organisations were among the speakers.—Agencies