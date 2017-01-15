Indian troops kill one more Kashmiri youth in Kathua

HRW confirms killing of over 90 protesters in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kathua district Saturday.

The troops killed the youth during a violent military operation in Heera Nagar area of the district. Meanwhile, Indian Army cordoned off Lowdara area of Bandipora district and launched house-to-house searches, today, causing harassment and huge inconvenience to the people. An Indian policeman was critically injured in an attack at Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district.

Indian police arrested Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leader, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, in Islamabad district. The police were looking for him for the last over six months for his leading role in organizing massive anti-India demonstrations during the ongoing mass uprising. He is likely to be booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Hurriyet leaders including Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Saleem Zargar visited different areas of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth and the victims of pellet guns. Addressing people on the occasion, they appealed to the world community to use its influence on India to stop use of lethal weapons on protesters in the occupied territory.

Many photojournalists working for local media outlets have said that Indian police and paramilitary personnel threatened to fire upon them with pellet guns when they were covering anti-India protests in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, yesterday. Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War led a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today, against issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris by the puppet authorities. They said that the move was aimed at changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory. The relatives of a youth, Owais Bashir Malik, who was murdered on this day, last year, staged a demonstration in Peerbagh area of Srinagar demanding stern action against the killers.

The New York-based global watchdog, Human Rights Watch, in its ‘World Report 2017’ has said that over 90 people were killed and hundreds other injured in occupied Kashmir during the crackdown launched on protesters after the killing of Burhan Wani and two other members of Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2016. The number of the killed is much higher than what has been mentioned in the report. The report also said that in August 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, expressed regret over denial by Indian authorities to grant his office access to occupied Kashmir for a fact-finding visit.—KMS