Indian troops kill civilian, injure 50 in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a mourner was killed and over 50 were injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Pulwama district, today. The 22-year-old civilian, identified as Tauseef Ahmad Wani, was killed after troops fired bullets and pellets on protesters who gathered in thousands in Kakapora to attend the funeral of a martyred youth in Kakapora area of the district.

At least 50 persons were also injured in the forces’ firing on people protesting against the killing of three youth by troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama district, today. Hospital sources confirmed that more than thirty persons with pellet and shell injuries were brought to Kakapora hospital. Over a dozen were being treated at Sub-district hospital Pampore. Clashes erupted in Kakapora, Awantipora and other areas of Pulwama district on Thursday after three youth were killed in by troops in New Colony, Kakapora.

Meanwhile, the authorities also imposed restrictions and suspended Internet services in all the major towns of south Kashmir districts soon after the killings. “Restrictions will remain imposed in Pulwama, Kakapora, Pampore and Awantipora areas of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Pulwama GM Dar told media men. He also said that higher educational institutions have also been closed in the district.

Meanwhile, all shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed in Pulwama district to mourn the killings of youth.—KMS