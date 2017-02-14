Indian troops kill, agents defend them: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that trigger-happy Indian occupational forces fire to kill and their agents in democratic garbs rush to justify these gruesome killings.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement while paying rich tribute to martyrs of Frisal, said that gruesome killings of civilians by Indian forces and firing on unarmed civilians injuring dozens of common people was glaring example of terrorist behavior of Indian forces and police towards the Kashmiri people.

“Killers and their abettors will have to face law of retribution and will have to account for their crimes,” Yasin Malik said while strongly condemning the spree of killings at Frisal, yesterday. He said firing without warning is a known crime in the civilized world, but uncivilized Indian forces know no such norms and procedures and fire only to kill, blind and injure.

While paying homage to the martyred youth including Mudasir Ahmad Tantray, Wakeel Ahmad Thokar, Farooq Ahmad Butt and Muhammad Younus Lone and two civilians Aashiq Ahmad Reshi and Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo who fell to the bullets of Indian troops, the JKLF Chairman said that from many years.—KMS