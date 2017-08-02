Indian troops kill 3 more youth, injure many

33 Kashmiris martyred in July

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today. The protests triggered by the killings rocked many parts of the territory.

Charred bodies of two youth were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops with a chemical substance during a crackdown operation at Hakripora in the district. One more youth, identified as Firdous Ahmad Khan, was killed and dozens others were injured after Indian forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Kakapora, Newa and Hakripora areas of the district. At least 15 injured were referred to hospitals in Pulwama and Srinagar. A paramedic was wounded when troops opened fire outside District Hospital Pulwama.

The killing led to fierce clashes between students and Indian troops in Srinagar, Kupwara and Kulgam districts. Hundreds of Kashmir University students raised pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom slogans and gathered in the university campus for funeral prayers in abstensia for the martyred youth. Intense clashes took place between the troops and the students of Amar Singh College, Bemina Degree College, SP Higher Secondary School and Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School. Protesters scuffled with the troops in Lalchwok and other parts of Srinagar. Such clashes were also reported in Kulgam and Kupwara districts. All shops were closed in Handwara to protest against the killing of three youth.

The puppet authorities suspended all Internet services across the Kashmir Valley immediately after the killing.

Meanwhile, troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty three Kashmiris including two young boys and a woman during the last month of July. According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, three of those martyred were killed in a fake encounter.

The killings rendered three women widowed and six children orphaned. Five hundred sixty-five people were critically injured when troops fired pallets and teargas shells on mourners in the occupied territory. The troops molested twenty-four women and destroyed 77 houses during the period.—KMS