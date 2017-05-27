Indian troops committing war crimes: Hurriyet leaders

People hold forceful anti-India demonstrations in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful anti-India demonstrations, today, to protest against the award by Indian Army Chief to the army officer who tied a civilian to the bonnet of his jeep as a human shield in Badgam, last month.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Sopore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Hajin, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipore and other areas. The protests were led by Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Qazi Yasir, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi and Raja Merajuddin Kalwal. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They also waved Pakistani flags at various places. Indian police resorted to teargas shelling in different areas, triggering severe clashes between the protesters and police personnel. Many people were injured in the police actions.

Thousands of people assembled outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and demanded freedom from Indian subjugation.

The puppet authorities continued to place Syed Ali Gilani and Shabbir Ahmed Shah under house arrest to prevent them from leading the demonstrations. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at historic Jamia Masjid and Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmed Shah in their statements in Srinagar said that awarding the criminal officer for his inhuman act vindicated their stance that Indian forces’ personnel were involved in war crimes and were patronized and encouraged by Indian leadership. They appealed to the United Nations, International Court of Justice and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyet leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Jahangir Ghani Butt, in their statements expressed serious concern over increasing border tension between Pakistan and India. They said that peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was essential for ensuring cordial relations between the two countries.—KMS