Indian troops brutally violating Kashmiris human rights

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A sound united and prosperous Pakistan can ensure the freedom of Kashmiris. The whole Pakistani nation salutes all those Kashmiris who embraced martyrdom for a just cause of freedom. Soon, their efforts will bear fruit and they will get independence from Indian aggression. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chairman, National Council of Social Welfare while addressing a seminar, organized by NCSW titled “The Social Impacts of the Kashmir Issue.”

Dr. Nadeem, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while, Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Safi, ConvenerTehreekHurriyat Jammu & Kashmir was the chief guest Professor. Ahsan Akbar, Convener Markazi Majlis-i-Quaid-i-Azam, delivered the key note address. Representatives of NGOs, Civil Society, Activist for human rights, students and officials of CA&DD attended the seminar. In his presidential addressDr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW said that Jammu and Kashmir valley has turned into prison due to the Indian aggression.

Their soldiers are brutally violating fundamental human rights and their atrocities are unbearable. However, all these tactics cannot curb their basic rights of freedom. Pakistan is not only the lawyer of the Kashmirisbut Pakistan is also a party for the Kashmir issue. Therefore, a sound, united and prosperous Pakistan can ensure the freedom of the Kashmiris. The whole Nation of Pakistan salutes all martyrs of Kashmir.

Their social life has been completely destroyed due to Indian occupation. Excessive use of pellet guns, have martyred many people, made school going children’s blind and lame. The world has to play its role have to compell India to abide by all the resolutions of United Nations to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. Soon, Kashmir will get independence and become a part of Pakistan. Other prominent speakers said that Kashmiri youth playing a vital role in the independence movement of Kashmir.

The Kashmiris are the victim of Indian atrocities since 1947. However, neither their wicked acts nor their financial packages could halt the freedom movement. The need of the time is that Pakistan’s will continue to play its active role to highlight the Kashmir issues on all International forums including UNO.