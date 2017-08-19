What about Indian terrorism in IOK ?

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN another move, the US State Department has designated Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terrorist organization along with sixty other organizations at international level. Earlier, US declared Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist, prior to Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in June 2017. In its directive, the US State Department ‘bans US citizens and residents from dealing with the group, and any assets found to belong to the Hizbul Mujahideen in areas under US jurisdiction will be frozen. “These designations seek to deny HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks.” In a way US is adhering to the Indian wish list, one by one without knowing the ground realities, as who is terrorizing whom in IOK.

Indeed, not HM or Kashmiris, but Indian security forces are terrorising the Kashmiris ever since India occupied a vast portion of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. In the post 1990 scenario, the scale of Indian terrorism has enhanced and in the process, Indian security forces have killed over 120,000 innocent Kashmiris besides gang rapes, torture and destruction of personal properties of Kashmiri masses. Despite a clear evidence of human rights violation in IOK by Indian security forces, it is very surprising that, the super power did not utter a single word against Indian state sponsored terrorism, the real terrorism, facing the people of IOK. For the last almost three decades, Indian role as the biggest human rights violator in IOK have been quite prominent and dominant. It has broken the record of human rights violations during the Crusades and Europe in the middle ages. Kashmiri never wanted to be part of India, once India invaded the state in 1947 nor they now want to be part of India, after seven decades. To suppress the Kashmiris, India used all means of suppressions and oppressions. Indian suppression has been a routine matter with the Kashmiris. However, the most horrific phase of human rights violation in IOK has been in the decade of 1990s, where through the deployment of its 700,000 security forces, Indian security forces have killed over 100,000 Kashmiris, struggling for their right of self-determination.

Various Human Rights groups, especially, the Amnesty International has identified the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris. In its annual reports on human rights, Amnesty International has pointed-out discriminatory laws which gave Indian security forces unprecedented powers to kill torture and exploit the people. These laws were imposed in the state in early 1990s and include; Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA). Provisions of these laws give Indian security forces given sweeping powers of arrest and detentions even shoot to kill with virtual immunity. As per Amnesty International, “The AFSPA violates India’s international legal obligations and several fundamental rights, including the right to life, the right to liberty and security and the right to remedy. This law has alienated people and is an impediment to achieving peace, and an obstacle to justice.” As record shows, the human rights violations committed by Indian security forces in IHK, while making use of these laws have no parallel in the contemporary world.

HM or other armed Kashmiri groups denounced armed struggle in 2002, but there has been no let-up in Indian security forces human rights violations in IOK. Indeed, since 2003, Kashmiri people of IOK resorted to their traditional peaceful political struggle for their right of self-determination. Regretfully, this peaceful Kashmiri struggle did not oblige India, and its security forces are still continuing with the human rights violations. The post Burhan Wani martyrdom-July 2016, has given a new impetus to Indian brutalities and use of terror. According to a recent media reports, there has been 38% increase in the human rights violations in IOK during year-2013, compared to 2012 and this increase continued in 2014 and 2015. In 2016-17, human rights violations in IOK are at the peak with an increase to 80 %.

Today a common Kashmiri spend his life in a state of total fright and insecurity from the Indian security forces. This fear is felt alike among the larger Kashmiri community as well as single individual; the human security indeed. The human security is the most significant aspect of international law and is extension of the logic of social contract of liberal school of thought and specifically covers the security of individual and generally security of communities and societies. The Foreign Office of Pakistan has declared the United States’ decision to declare Hizbul Mujahideen a specially designated terrorist organisation led by an internationally recognised terrorist as “saddening” event. The FO spokesperson Nafees Zakaria clarified that, Kashmiris’ struggle is for their right to self-determination. Would there be any consideration at the level of US State Department about the concern of Kashmiris over the Indian state sponsored terrorism in IOK. This is a big question mark on US policies and its strategic and economic interests in South Asia. There has been a clear US tilt towards New Delhi, since the beginning of 21st century. This is mainly owing to the rising power of China, which US sees as its peer competitor at the global level. While being too kind to India, U.S should not ignore the massive human rights violations in IOK and its international obligations for the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of state. If not US Government, US masses and civilized international society must raise a voice against Indian state sponsored terrorism over innocent Kashmiri masses.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

