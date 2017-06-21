Where did Indian SU-30 go?

Mohammad Ali Baig

WAS there an accident or India tried to cover-up a huge military miscalculation made by Indian Air Force (IAF)? What were the motives of IAF by flying close to the Chinese border? Why Squadron Leader D. Pankaj and Flight Lieutenant S. Achudev – the deceased pilots were not able to eject safely in a highly advanced multi-role fighter aircraft? Historically, India has always been invaded from the West and the North-West. And the Indian strategic culture is dictating its military planners to look for ways to overcome the inherited fear among the Indians.

On May 23, 2017, an IAF’s SU-30 MKI took off from the Tezpur Air Station in Assam, North-East of India. The aircraft was neither an ordinary one nor it was on a usual mission. It was flying close to the India-China border and was understandably conducting reconnaissance and surveillance. According to Jane’s Defence Weekly, the aircraft lost contact within 40 minutes followed by a ‘massive search and rescue operation’. The thing that makes analysts suspicious is that India launched an immense search and rescue operation within an hour of the suspected accident. At 10:30am the IAF SU-30 MKI lost radio and radar contact and within 100 minutes, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Border Security Force, Provincial Police, Intelligence personnel – comprising of more than a thousand men with helicopters were looking for the lost aircraft.

According to Times of India, the IAF has lost 7 of its 240 SU-30 MKI’s during the past decade. Isn’t it true that the IAF has been flying on the rhetoric – instead of skills and abilities? The Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts are among the finest machines available today with advanced avionics and a wide range of weaponry at their disposal. The version sold to India in the early 2000s was named as SU-30 MKI and it was classified as 4.5th Generation Fighter with multi-role capabilities. The Indian SU-30 MKI’s are fitted with thrust vectoring control (TVC) which enables the aircraft to turn much tightly and makes it more manoeuvrable while giving it huge advantage in dog-fights and evasive manoeuvres.

The Indian Air Force and its military planners perhaps would never unveil the real reasons behind the crash of their 4.5th Generation Fighter SU-30 MKI. The crash was not an accident; instead it was the result of Chinese Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities. Squadron Leader D. Pankaj and Flight Lieutenant S. Achudev – the deceased pilots were highly skilled pilots of the IAF and were deployed to the Tezpur Air Station in Assam near the Chinese border. It is evident that due to their prowess, they were tasked with flying the most advanced aircraft in IAF’s arsenal. The Indian SU-30 MKI was conducting a reconnaissance mission along the Chinese border.

The Chinese might have jammed the SU-30 in such manner that the ejection system malfunctioned and consequently both pilots died in the crash. Interestingly, an IAF spokesperson said that ‘a SU-30 with reconnaissance capabilities’ was also used for locating the vanished aircraft. Perhaps, Indians were expecting that the Chinese would have forced the IAF SU-30 to land inside China for conducting suspicious activities as they did in April 2001 with an American EP-3 SIGINT aircraft. The Chinese have repeated the same episode as they did to United States Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix also known as ‘Nuclear Sniffer’ in May last month.

The whole episode on one hand revealed the operational and strategic superiority of Peoples Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). While on the other, it has shattered IAF’s claims of being a ‘strategic air force’. It has also showed weaknesses in operational planning and execution in relation to PLAAF. Indian imperialistic designs took the life of two soldiers and grieved many families. Similarly, Indian Navy intends to become a ‘blue water navy’ and its naval ambitions were envisaged by PM Modi in his speech at U.S. Congress. The Hindu reported that, Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said “Indian Army is fully prepared to fight two and a half front war”. It makes one thing clear that India Military is seriously considering a China-centric Cold Start Doctrine to somehow calm the fear. India must understand that China is unlike Pakistan and would never stomach any military misadventure. China is a historical great power and is on the rise in the contemporary era rapidly. The contemporary era is being overshadowed with the non-kinetic use of weapons – the 5th Generation Warfare. The Indian intrusions in Pakistani airspace and its future plans to dominate are to be met with the same manner. Islamabad must not ignore Indian aerial violations and have to equip Pakistan Air Force with indigenously built or foreign bought electronic warfare with jamming capabilities with aerial and ground-based platforms.

