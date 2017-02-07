Indian stubbornness causes all Kashmir tragedies: Gilani

Hurriyet leaders visit martyred youth families

Amargarh

In occupied Kashmir, the ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to the two youth, martyred by Indian troops in Amargarh area of Sopore district on Saturday, has said that India is responsible for continuous bloodshed in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We are peace-loving people and stubborn attitude of India is the root cause of all problems.” He further said, “Those who strive for a scared cause, never die, and achieve an eternal life and find place in history. They are sacrificing their lives for our future and their sacrifices won’t go waste or unnoticed.”

“India with its military might is pushing youth to wall and it is the reason that youth who are daring to challenge while laying their lives are writing new annals of history,” he added. He said that the youth had put a huge responsibility on leadership. “These youths are putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders. We are duty bound to carry their mission to its logical end.”

The APHC Chairman asked Indian authorities to stop from creating hurdles and urged to resolve Kashmir issue through peaceful means. “It will prove a positive step for India as well as people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and added that Kashmiris are not war mongers, but through peaceful means urging India and world community to fulfill their pledge and resolve the political future of Kashmir.—KMS