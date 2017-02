Mehndhar, Iok

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun at his camp in Mankote area Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district early this morning.

A BSF man of 200 Battalion committed suicide with his service gun at BSF Sonawali Gali Post in Sub Sector Mankote in the district. The deceased has been identified as sepoy, parmod Kumar. Frustration is stated to be the cause of his extreme step.—KMS