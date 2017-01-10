Indian soldier in IHK complains of deplorable food, hunger

Observer Report

Srinagar

A man who claims to be a soldier of the Indian armed forces has released a series of videos on social media citing ‘corruption’ in the Indian army as the reason his battalion receives sub-standard food and experi-ences frequent hunger.

The man in the video in-troduces himself as Tej Bahadur Yadav, a soldier serving in the 29th Battal-ion of the Border Security Force (BSF). He is stand-ing with a snow-covered mountain in the backdrop.

“We don’t want to blame the government because it does send us the food. However, it is all sold off in the markets before it gets to us,” Yadav claims in the video.

“A lot of times we go to sleep hungry,” the soldier adds, saying their break-fast consists of a “burnt paratha” with tea, and tasteless lentils for lunch and dinner.

“How are we expected to perform a 10-hour-long duty with this nutrition,” Yadav says, adding the situation has been persist-ing for over 10 days and counting. “I want to reiterate the In-dian government does send us food but we don’t know where it goes,” the BSF soldier said, adding he fears for his life for raising the issue.

“Spread this message and make sure it reaches the concerned authorities as I do not know what will become of me after this video is posted,” Yadav says.