Indian SIMs used in leaking exam papers: Sindh minister

Govt launches extraordinary crackdown against cheating mafia

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar has claimed that Indian mobile phone SIMs were being used in leaking question papers for the ongoing Board of Intermediate Education examinations in the province.

“All departments are on alert. It has been pointed out that the SIMs being operated are Indian. Because of our relations with the neighbouring country, all agencies have been alerted,” said the provincial minister on Saturday.

Dehar’s statement came as the question paper for the twelfth-grade physics exam was leaked on social media on Saturday morning, forty minutes before the exam was scheduled to commence at 9.30 AM.

“This is very alarming. We have asked the Board to cooperate with FIA and assured that we will also provide all information we have.

As per the chief minister’s orders, we have also involved the CTD so that we can see this from multiple angles,” the education minister said.

Meanwhile, shortly afterwards, the provincial government launched an extraordinary crackdown against the cheating mafia, as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah handed over the investigation to the Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh Police.

Additional Inspector-General Sanaullah Abbasi told media that a two-member team has been formed, headed by DIG CTD Amir Farooqui, to find out the culprits behind the cheating mafia in the province.

Earlier this week, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II had also reached candidates before time, after authorities were made aware of WhatsApp groups being used for cheating.

It may be mentioned here that five exam question papers have been leaked this year. Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised questions over lacklustre management, corrupt administration, and the use of innovative methods by the cheating mafia.

Question paper for the chemistry exam for intermediate part-II is also among the leaked exam papers this year.

The question paper was leaked via social media 15 minutes before the exam’s scheduled time —— 9 AM.