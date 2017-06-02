Indian shelling kills two Pakistani civilians

Rawalpindi

Two individuals were killed and six others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control on Thursday morning.

“Indian troops opened fire at Battal, Jandrot and Hotspring sectors at the LoC,” a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations had said Thursday.

The statement added that Pakistani troops were “effectively engaging Indian positions” after the incident.

Local officials said two men were killed and six others, including four women, were injured in the cross-border firing incident.

The casualties took place in different villages of the Battal sector in the southern Poonch district.

The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to lodge a protest against the deaths of civilians in the incident of cross-border firing.

“The civilian population in vulnerable villages was caught off guard by the unprovoked firing, which started at about 7am,” Mohammad Usman, a police official in Hajira, a small town in Poonch District, said. Usman said that two men, one in his late thirties and the other in mid-sixties, were killed after shells landed on their houses.

He identified the deceased as Ghazar Ahmed, son of Rashid, of Kakuta village and Fazal Ahmed, son of Said Khan, of Darra Sher Khan village.