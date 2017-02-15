Indian sabotage activities against Pakistan

Rayyan Baig

A bad neighbor is a misfortune as much as a good one is a great blessing’ – “Hesiod” A good neighbor is a blessing, source of strength and solace under trying time and bad one is a curse. One can’t change the neighbors, especially once it comes to a country. Unfortunately, the countries around India are faced with a neighbor who behaves like a spoiled child. There is not a single Indian neighbor, may it be Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or else which has not been suffering in the hands of India. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Sikkim, Bangladesh and China etc have experienced the taste of a bad neighbor and have been suffering since long.There are incessant tales of Indian excesses committed by her against its neighbors, but in this article only the story of Bangladesh is being discussed, which took birth from Indian womb, as its separation from Pakistan was hatched and executed by India. Principally India would have been sympathetic towards Bangladesh whom she freed from, so called, the shackles of Pakistan. But, as it is rightly said that the nature doesn’t change, right from the time of independence of Bangladesh, India has been pursuing the policies to ensure that Bangladesh doesn’t flourish as a free, independent and prosperous country.

Though, Pakistan bashing and appeasement of India has become the currency of the day in Bangladesh, yet there are numerous Bangladeshis who, against all odds, have been raising their voices and highlighting their sufferings in the hands of India. Among such individuals Mr Zainal Abedin, a Mukti Bahini leader, a freedom fighter and Mujeeb’s right hand man, soon realized the nefarious designs of India and decided to raise his voice. As per the accounts of Mr Zainal Abedin, stated in his book “RAW and Bangladesh”, India did whatever was possible to weaken Bangladesh since the time of its inception. India forced Interim government of Bangladesh to sign a treaty of subservience; interestingly one of the clauses of the treaty was that Bangladesh will not raise any armed forces. Later, when Mujeeb and Zia tried to work for safeguarding Bangladeshi interests they were opposed by India and later eliminated from the scene. Few of the steps which India has taken to weaken Bangladesh as a sovereign state are mentioned in succeeding paragraphs:

India has schemed to alter the map of Bangladesh by hatching various separatist movements in Bangladesh to undermine its very existence as an independent state. India has also been working to create a separate homeland “Bangabhumi” for Bengali Hindus, who had migrated to India from East Bengal in the past. Even migrant Hindus of 1947, who left after disposing off their properties at the time of partition, are also being planted to come back to Bangladesh. Bangabhumi movement was announced on 15 Aug 1977, under the aegis of RAW, with it’s headquarter in Calcutta. RAW has sponsored establishing of large no of Hindu organizations in Bangladesh with the primary purpose of rendering support to pro India political parties, giving shelter to Indian terrorists, dividing people on various issues, spreading communal and class hatred and finally creating favorable circumstance to merge Bangladesh with India.

To cripple the economy of Bangladesh India resorts to a large-scale smuggling of Indian goods into Bangladesh. To sell poor quality Indian goods in Bangladesh, Indians do not hesitate from labeling their goods as products of other countries. Bangladeshi traders are offered to obtain Indian goods on credit without any investment, which encourages them to close their eyes just to earn huge profits. On the contrary the tariff and custom duties in India for imported Bangladeshi goods are so high that they can’t think of selling any goods to India, resultantly local Bangladeshi industry is dying their own death.

To decimate Bangladesh ecologically and create food crisis, India illegally constructed Farakka Barrage over River Ganges, a common river. This resulted into colossal damage to agriculture, industry, forestation, communication, fisheries and environment and can be regarded as a grave tragedy for Bangladesh. Farakka Barrage and 40 others dams on common rivers, has put an end to sweet water fish in Bangladesh. The Barrage also adversely affected the plantation in Sundar Ban thus the amount of honey collected per year from Sundar Ban has reduced to almost one tenth. Thriving Bangladeshi Paper Mills industry crippled due to non-availability of required water for preparation of paper. Overall the stoppage of water by India resulted into food shortage and economic hardship for Bangladeshi public.

Bangladesh used to export thousands of tons of Shrimps and lobsters, caught from Bangladeshi seas, a source of millions of dollars of foreign exchange per year. This business was destroyed by RAW by importing a ship load of garlic in polythene bags on fake name, getting declared them unfit for human consumption and dumping these, around nine thousand, bags of garlic into the areas close to fish hatcheries within Bangladeshi waters thus resulting into permanent migration of shrimps to Indian waters.

By Spatial Subjugation, India has illegally gabbed thousands of kilometers of Bangladeshi land by manipulating the river flows. She has also forcefully occupied large stretches of land and many islands including, strategically important, South Talpatli Island.

The Dhaka University, once known as “Oxford of the East”, and majority of other institutions have lost their education standards. The RAW has created environments where Bangladeshi parents are compelled to send their wards for education to India, even for primary education. The practice not only results in the loss of huge foreign exchange to India rather these students tend to get influenced by Indians and remain prone to becoming RAWs future lobby to demolish Bangladesh’s independent identity.

The youth are the future of any nation; an elaborate plan has been devised by the RAW to influence the minds of the younger generation to wipe out the spirit of independence and pride in their identity and heritage. RAW has been raising Bengali students for working against Islamic traditions and identity. The RAW recruited teachers also work hard to keep Muslim students away from their religion and history.

The RAW has planted its agents/ representatives in all the segments of Bangladeshi society. It uses sex, in addition to money and extortion, as bait for enrolling and running of agents. RAW safe houses are used as sexhouses where carnal desire of its agents is taken care of and compromising moments are preserved in the cameras for future black mailing. To mold the public opinion, spread false news, sabotage the country’s ideology, independence and sovereignty a large no of newspapers, magazine publishing houses, business firms etc have been floated by RAW under dummy ownership in Bangladesh. Reportedly in every branch of Bangladesh Television (BTV) there are well placed pro Indian elements. The BTV and Radio Bangladesh are said to be under tremendous influence of RAW and fail to fulfill national aspiration versus Indian interests.

In short, the RAW has become a tool for pursuing dirty tricks of Indian foreign policy and turning Bangladesh into a battle field for Indian interest, especially, under the premiership of Hasina Wajid the RAW knows no bounds. To appease India and create terror in the hearts of common people, Hasina has embarked upon hanging patriotic Bengalis on flimsy charges. Any political leader, jurist, generalist, businessmen, bureaucrat etc who prefers Bangladeshi interests over Indian is discredited/ sorted out or eliminated, even the common patriotic people are not spared from the oppression.

