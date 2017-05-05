Indian provocative statements vitiating environment: FO

India sends back group of Pakistan students

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan has strongly reacted to provocative statements of India saying these will further vitiate the regional environment.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria while reacting to Indian Defence Minister’s statement. The Spokesman said Pakistan has made it clear that no incident of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers has taken place.

He said India has lost the every right of taking any of its allegations before the United Nations because it has never abided by the world body neither has it cooperated with the UN Military Observers Group established for this purpose. Nafees Zakaria said India has always used “Pakistan card” for its internal political maneuvering and diverting world attention from its atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The Spokesman said the world and Indians themselves have admitted that New Delhi government is committing state sponsored terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the foreign office spokesperson on Thursday also took strong exception of the matter of the return of its students and teachers visiting India through diplomatic channels.

A group of 50 Pakistani students and teachers who were visiting India at the invitation of an non-governmental office were sent back from India a day earlier after receiving threats from Hindu extremist organization Shiv Sena.

Dehli-based NGO Routes2Roots had invited the Pakistani students as part of their student “Exchange for Change” Programme.

Keeping in view the safety of the students, Indian officials had advised the NGO to send the students back and termed the current situation ‘unfavourable’ for an exchange programme. They escorted the students to the Wagah border amid tight security.

FO Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria stated, “In India, growing incidents of intolerance, extremism and terrorism have attracted the world’s attention… India’s hostile policy towards Pakistan, and persecution of religious minorities including Muslims, Christians and others within India have been noted by the International community with concern.”

“Hindu extremist organizations are involved while the government is watching as a silent spectator,” he claimed.

Talking about taking the matter up with India, Zakaria assured that “Pakistan always raises its concerns wherever warranted.”