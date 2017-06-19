Indian propaganda against Kashmiris denounced

Record shutdown in Kashmir against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed across the territory, today, against the killing of six people by Indian troops at Arwani in Kulgam district.

Normal life was paralysed in Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and other districts of South Kashmir due to the strike. The roads wore a deserted look while commercial establishments were closed. Indian army and police were deployed in strength in entire South Kashmir and Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj areas of Srinagar to prevent protests against the killings. The troops had killed six youth during a military operation at Arwani in Kulgam district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement strongly rejected the propaganda of Indian media against the Kashmiri people. He said that Indian media was trying to portray that Hindu Yatris had some threat from Kashmiri people, which was not a fact. He maintained that Kashmiris were not fighting against followers of any religion but their aim was to secure their fundamental right to self-determination.

The authorities continued to place Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other resistance leaders under house arrest and detain Muhammad Yasin Malik at Central Jail in Srinagar.

Indian troops beat up inmates and vandalized property in Pahalgam area of Islamabad district, today. The troops also cordoned off the New Colony area of Bijbehara and conducted house-to-house search operations. Earlier, an Indian army convoy came under attack on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Bijbehara. However, there were no reports of casualties.—KMS