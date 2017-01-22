Indian police arrest Yasin Malik, Hilal War

Srinagar

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Hurriyet leader, Hilal Ahmad War, in Srinagar to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations, today.

Call for the demonstrations has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on the occasion of completion of 27 years to the deadliest Gaw Kadal massacre.

Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik and Hilal Ahmed War after raiding their residences and lodged them in Central Jail and Kothi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar.

The puppet authorities have deployed Indian police and paramilitary personnel in strength in Srinagar to prevent people from holding anti-India rallies.

Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990 against the molestation of several women by Indian forces’ personnel on the previous night.—KMS