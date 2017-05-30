Indian police arrest three over sex assault video

New Delhi

Three men have been arrested after video emerged showing them assaulting two women in broad daylight as a dozen others looked on and ignored their screams for help, police said Monday. The blurry video aired by Indian television showed the men groping and pushing the women in Uttar Pradesh state as onlookers laughed and filmed the assault, later posting it on social media. The incident took place last week in a remote village in Rampur district when the men surrounded the two women, whose ages and identities have not been revealed. —AFP

