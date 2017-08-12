Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza in Islamabad town

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, India police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, along with his party activists outside his residence at Kadipora in Islamabad town, today, and placed him under detention.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was scheduled to visit Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar where he had to participate in a function in connection with the 9th martyrdom anniversary of prominent martyred Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz. He was about to leave but a large contingent of police intercepted and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Mukhtar Waza and termed it as frustration of the puppet authorities.—KMS