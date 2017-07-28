Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the leader of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Srinagar.
The JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police took Mukhtar Ahmed Waza into custody when he came out of the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after holding a meeting with him. He said that the police lodged Mukhtar Waza at Nigeen police station.
He strongly condemned the police action and termed it as frustration of the puppet administration.—KMS

