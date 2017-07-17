Indian police arrest minors, desecrate mosque in Islamabad

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested 12 minors including a Hurriyat leader’s son in Islamabad town. The police took into custody 11 minors and 12-year-old Reyyan Mukhtar, the son of Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, during anti-India demonstrations in the town.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in the town against the desecration of Jamia Masjid and the arrest of dozens of boys by Indian forces.

The locals said that pro-freedom songs were being played from loudspeakers of the Jamia Masjid on Friday when Indian police and paramilitary personnel barged into the mosque.

The forces’ personnel also dragged several youth and detained them, the locals said. They said that the police and paramilitary personnel first surrounded the mosque and then charged inside.

“They caught hold of over a dozen youth, who were raising slogans in the upper storey of the mosque.—KMS