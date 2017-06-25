Indian police arrest Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, from his residence in Srinagar.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that a police party raided the Maisuma residence of Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, and arrested him. He was lodged at Central Jail in Srinagar. Yasin Malik had on Friday given a slip to the Indian police and reached Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam where he addressed a big congregation of Jumat-ul-Wida.—KMS