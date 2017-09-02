Indian police arrest Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, along with a party leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, and shifted him to central jail in Srinagar, today.

The JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that a large contingent of the police raided the party office and arrested Yasin Malik and others.

Prior to his arrest, the JKLF Chairman talking to media person said that it was a common practice to release inmates on the eve of Eids and other festivals but new kind of oppressors take pleasure from arresting people on these very days. He said that yesterday an ailing woman leader, Aasiya Andrabi, was dragged out of a hospital and was shifted to Jammu jail which showed the frustration of the puppet authorities. He said that thousands of young and old, from a 10-year-old boy to 80-year-old man were put behind the bars.

Yasin Malik said these atrocities were being committed on the Kashmiris to scare them so that resistance against illegal occupation was weakened. He said that from Tihar Jail where many resistance leaders had been lodged to jails in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, Kashmiris were being tortured, terrorized and subjected to state terrorism.—KMS